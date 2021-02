AMN/ WEB DESK

At least Nine soldiers have been killed in an attack at an army base near the central town of Bandiagara on Thursday night in Mali.

According to a military official, nine soldiers were also wounded, five of them seriously.

Mali has been plagued by a brutal conflict that began as a separatist movement in the north but devolved into a multitude of armed groups jockeying for control in the country’s central and northern regions.