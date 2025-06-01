Nigeria Floods Death Toll Rises to 151 After Heavy Rainfall

In Nigeria, the death toll from devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall has climbed to at least 151. An official spokesperson of the State Emergency Management Agency, told media that over 50 more bodies were recovered in the Mokwa area, where the disaster occurred. He said, 11 injured people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.



Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April. In 2022, the country’s worst wave of floods in more than a decade killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.