BLA Claims Control of Surab City in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

May 31, 2025

In Pakistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) freedom fighters claimed having taken complete control of Surab city in the Balochistan province, paralysing all military, administrative, and financial structures of the state.


BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the operation continued for over three hours, during which the fighters took control of the pamilitary force station, police station, Deputy Commissioner office, guest house, and bank, damaging infrastructure. He claimed that BLA has taken complete control of Surab city and set up checkpoints on the Quetta-Karachi and Surab-Gidar main highways, further tightening restrictions on state movement through snap checking.


People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province.

