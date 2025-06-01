Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia military campaign in Ukraine will continue until a formal and lasting peace agreement

May 31, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia has vowed to continue its military campaign in Ukraine until the underlying causes of the conflict are resolved and peace agreements are formally ratified. Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defence Committee Andrey Kartapolov today ruled out any unconditional ceasefire, stating that Moscow would continue its assault unless a formal lasting agreement is signed between the two countries. Alleging the West’s empty promises to Moscow in prior negotiations, he said Russia would not be deceived again by golden illusions.


At the United Nations, Russia’s ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed the same stance, stating that Moscow is willing to consider a ceasefire in principle, but only if Kyiv takes tangible steps toward a long-term settlement. He added that Russia’s military is capable of escalating operations, if necessary. Mr Nebenzia accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of deliberately prolonging the conflict to avoid facing democratic accountability and corruption allegations. He also accused certain elements in Europe of stalling any peace talks, misleading the US and forcing them to stay engaged. 

