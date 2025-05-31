Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Brazil strengthen bilateral ties at ShangriLa Dialogue 2025

May 31, 2025
India and Brazil strengthen bilateral ties at ShangriLa Dialogue 2025

India and Brazil strengthened bilateral ties at the ShangriLa Dialogue 2025, reaffirming commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil chauhan and Admiral Aguiar Freire, Chief of Staff of Brazil Armed Forces, discuss shared values and interests, underscoring the importance of a rules-based international order and a growing convergence of views between both countries on regional and global issues.

During the discussion, Both nations also emphasized cooperation on regional security, maritime freedom and sustainable development.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya lauds India as a leading global education hub

May 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia dismisses Pak media reports of Moscow’s plans to expand economic ties with Islamabad

May 31, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, says Macron

May 31, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Brazil strengthen bilateral ties at ShangriLa Dialogue 2025

31 May 2025 1:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Shines at 55th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah

31 May 2025 11:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya lauds India as a leading global education hub

31 May 2025 11:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US: Trump announces doubling of tariffs on steel imports to 50 % to protect American Industry

31 May 2025 11:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!