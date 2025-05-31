India and Brazil strengthen bilateral ties at ShangriLa Dialogue 2025

India and Brazil strengthened bilateral ties at the ShangriLa Dialogue 2025, reaffirming commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil chauhan and Admiral Aguiar Freire, Chief of Staff of Brazil Armed Forces, discuss shared values and interests, underscoring the importance of a rules-based international order and a growing convergence of views between both countries on regional and global issues.

During the discussion, Both nations also emphasized cooperation on regional security, maritime freedom and sustainable development.