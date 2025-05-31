Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lankan PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya lauds India as a leading global education hub

May 31, 2025
Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya lauded India as a leading global education hub while addressing the 75th Foundation Day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Colombo. Reflecting on her student days at Delhi University as an ICCR scholar, she underscored the transformative role of India’s academic and cultural outreach in shaping global citizens.

The event, hosted by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Sri Lanka, celebrated 75 years of ICCR and 25 years of its Colombo presence. Deputy High Commissioner of India, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, congratulated the ICCR family and reaffirmed the Centre’s role in fostering India Sri Lanka cultural ties.

Distinguished ICCR alumni and academics shared their experiences, followed by vibrant classical and fusion performances by renowned artistes. The evening highlighted ICCR’s enduring legacy in building cultural bridges and reaffirmed its role as a beacon of friendship and understanding between India and Sri Lanka. AIR

