Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan passes away
Bangladesh GDP grew at 2 percent in 2019-20: World Bank
TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police
Kamala Harris describes Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic as greatest failure
BRICS Bank approves funds for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, Mumbai metro
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2020 12:45:58      انڈین آواز

NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency has filed the charge-sheet against eight people, including activists Gautam Navlakha and Father Stan Swamy, for their alleged involvement in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. Besides Navlakha and Swamy, the others named in the charge-sheet are Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in the case. According to NIA, Swamy was actively involved in the activities of the CPI (Maoist).

The Bhima Koregaon case was taken over by the NIA in January this year. Their investigations revealed that these activists were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad event that was held on 31st December 2017. During the event, people were incited to resort to violence that broke out the next day, marking the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon near Pune. A youngster was killed while many others were injured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Archers confident of regaining momentum after returning to practice

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and coach Majhi Sawaiyan along with oth ...

Golf: PGTI to conduct five events this year, season to be extended to 2021

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi After a hiatus of seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TATA Steel P ...

Installing hockey-pitches in small towns will popularize sport at grass root level: Mandeep Mor

Happy my town has a new International-standard turf, says Drag-flicker Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!