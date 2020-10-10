NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case

WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency has filed the charge-sheet against eight people, including activists Gautam Navlakha and Father Stan Swamy, for their alleged involvement in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. Besides Navlakha and Swamy, the others named in the charge-sheet are Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in the case. According to NIA, Swamy was actively involved in the activities of the CPI (Maoist).

The Bhima Koregaon case was taken over by the NIA in January this year. Their investigations revealed that these activists were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad event that was held on 31st December 2017. During the event, people were incited to resort to violence that broke out the next day, marking the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon near Pune. A youngster was killed while many others were injured.