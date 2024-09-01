NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in 2 districts of Bihar

As part of a crackdown on the banned outfit CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at seven locations in two districts of Bihar and seized incriminating digital devices, documents, and live ammunition.

The NIA said the searches were conducted in connection with the arrest of two key CPI (Maoist) leaders, Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary. Levy receipts, pamphlets, and digital devices were seized from Arya at the time of his arrest. Besides the duo, three other accused are currently in judicial custody and have been charged by the agency in the case.