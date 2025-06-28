NIA charges 7 accused for grenade attack on police station in Punjab by Khalistani terrorists

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 7 accused in a December 2024 case related to the grenade attack by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists on a Gurdaspur police station in Punjab. Although, four of them have been arrested by the anti-terror agency, three of their accomplices and masterminds are still absconding.

The four arrested have been identified as Kuljt Singh, Abhijot Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Shubham. They all are residents of village Qila Lal Singh in Batala. The absconders are US-based Passia, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Shamsher Singh Shera.

All of them were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack, which took place on 12th December 2024 besides picking and dropping of weapons/ explosives for carrying attacks.