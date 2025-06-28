India, Russia hold talks on S-400 supply, Su-30 MKI upgrades, defence procurement

India has held discussions with Russia over the supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao, China. The two Ministers held in-depth discussions on a range of issues covering current geopolitical situations, cross-border terrorism and Indo-Russian defence cooperation. During the meeting, the Russian Defence Minister highlighted the long-standing Indo-Russian relations and expressed solidarity with India on the horrendous and cowardly Pahalgham terror attack.

Akashvani correspondent reports that it was one of the most important meetings between the two leaders held in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the consequent necessity of augmenting defence production.