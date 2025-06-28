CPI Urges NHRC to Act Swiftly on Shocking Cases of Caste Atrocities in Odisha and UP

AMN / New Delhi

— A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) led by General Secretary D. Raja met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian on Friday, demanding urgent intervention in two disturbing incidents of caste-based violence in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The CPI submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the brutal assault and humiliation of Dalit and OBC men in separate incidents in Ganjam district, Odisha, and Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Describing the acts as “shocking and inhuman,” the party said they reflect the deep-rooted and ongoing reality of caste oppression in India.

In Odisha’s Dharakote block, two Dalit men were reportedly beaten, forcibly tonsured, made to eat grass, and compelled to drink drain water—an act of severe humiliation. In Etawah, two OBC men faced similar violence, including assault, forced tonsuring, and having urine sprinkled on them by dominant caste members.

“These are not isolated incidents but part of a persistent caste order that continues to degrade large sections of Indian society,” the memorandum stated.

The CPI cited NCRB data showing over 57,000 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes in 2022, underscoring systemic failures despite legal protections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Civil Rights Act. The party blamed weak enforcement, institutional apathy, and political silence for the worsening situation.

The CPI delegation — including Pallab Sengupta, Rama Krushna Panda, and Annie Raja — urged the NHRC to recommend strict and time-bound action, ensure rehabilitation and protection for victims, and push state governments to take preventive and sensitisation measures.

Justice Ramasubramanian assured the delegation that the NHRC would act promptly to address the concerns raised.

Reaffirming its commitment to social justice and equality, the CPI warned that any delay in delivering justice not only betrays the victims but also undermines the foundations of India’s constitutional democracy.