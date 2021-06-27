PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jun 2021 12:33:03      انڈین آواز

NIA begins probe on two explosions at Air Force Station in Jammu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Two explosions within a gap of a few minutes rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport during the wee hours today. The explosions took place around 1.45 am. There is no report of any casualties. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes. Senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene. According to the Defence spokesperson, there is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, experts belonging to NIA reached at the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station to assist in the investigations.

The NIA team left the Airforce Station premises at Jammu after visiting the explosion site.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian hockey team is a potential podium finisher at Tokyo Olympics: Former Captain Gurbux Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Gurbux Singh feels that the current Indian hockey team is a potential p ...

PM asks people to support, encourage Olympic-Bound Athletes and not pressurize them

Pays tribute to Milkha Singh Staff Reporter The Prime Minister today urged the people not to pressur ...

Swimmer; Sajan Prakash qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to make the 'A' qualifying time for the ...

خبرنامہ

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz