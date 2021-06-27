NIA begins probe on two explosions at Air Force Station in Jammu

AGENCIES

Two explosions within a gap of a few minutes rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport during the wee hours today. The explosions took place around 1.45 am. There is no report of any casualties. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes. Senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene. According to the Defence spokesperson, there is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, experts belonging to NIA reached at the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station to assist in the investigations.

The NIA team left the Airforce Station premises at Jammu after visiting the explosion site.