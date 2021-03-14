NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house

WEB DESK

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze at midnight. Before arrest, he was quizzed for around 12 hrs at NIA office in Mumbai. NIA said, Waze has been arrested for his role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on 25th February. Charges under various sections of IPC including 286, 465 and 473 are levied against him.

NIA took over the case last Monday, after the Home Ministry’s order. Earlier, Waje had filed anticipatory bail plea in Thane sessions court. After hearing arguments from Waze’s lawyer yesterday, the court refused to grant interim protection and posted the plea for hearing on March 19. Initially Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch was investigating this case and Sachin Waze was the investigating officer.

The body of Mansukh Hiren, the alleged owner of the explosive laden car was found on 5th March in Thane Creek. His wife claimed that he was being pressurised for taking responsibility of car. She also claimed that during November 2020 to February 2021 Waze was using that car. Waze has denied the charges.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in Maharashtra Assembly and later the case was shifted to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Few days ago, Waze was transferred out from the Crime Branch.