NIA ARRESTS KEY ACCUSED IN AMRITSAR TEMPLE GRENADE ATTACK CASE FROM BIHAR

Inder Vashisth / New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key wanted terror accused in the March 2025 Amritsar temple grenade attack case.

Sharanjit Kumar @ Sunny, a resident of village Bhaini Bangar, Qadian, Batala, Distt. Gurdaspur, Punjab, was nabbed on Friday from Gaya, Bihar. The accused was found to have been actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the terror attack that took place in the wee hours of 15th March. The grenade attack was carried out by two bike-borne assailants, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who were working under the directions of foreign-based handlers.

NIA investigations revealed a conspiracy by handlers having a transnational presence in Europe, USA and Canada. The handlers had provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India, the counter terror agency further found.

As per the NIA investigations, Gursidak and Vishal were involved in procurement and supply of multiple consignments of grenades as well as arms and ammunition. A consignment of four grenades was received by Sharanjit from another arrested accused at Batala, Gurdaspur, on 1st March 2025. He, in turn, had handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal just two days before the attack.

Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after NIA searched the area a month ago. He was finally traced to Gaya after extensive investigation based on human and technical intelligence.

Investigations in the case are continuing.