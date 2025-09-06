The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Punpun Suspension Bridge, Lays Foundation for 17 Projects

Sep 5, 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Punpun Suspension Bridge, Lays Foundation for 17 Projects

AMN / PATNA

Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today inaugurated the suspension bridge in Punpun block of Patna district, built on the model of the famous Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh.

The bridge has been constructed at a cost of approximately 83 crore rupees over Punpun River. Located near the Punpun Pinddaan site, the new bridge will greatly facilitate devotees visiting Punpun for tarpan rituals during the Pitru Paksha Mela.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 17 development projects worth around 1,160 crore rupees, covering roads, electricity, and other basic infrastructure in Patna district. Earlier this year, during the Pragati Yatra in Patna district, Mr. Kumar had approved several projects based on local public demands.

