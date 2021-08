AMN

NIA has arrested two young women from Thana in Kannur district in Kerala for their alleged involvement in spreading ISIS ideals through a social media platform. The accused are part of a group called Chronicle Foundation, formed for the purpose.

The women, Shifa Harris and Misha Siddique were also alleged to have tried to recruit people for terror group.

The women’s involvement came to light following the arrest of their accomplice from Mangalore.