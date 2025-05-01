NHRC Urges 11 States to Act Swiftly Against Heatwave Risks

In view of the heatwaves during the summer in various parts of the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked 11 states to take immediate preemptive measures to protect the vulnerable people. The Commission said that states need to take protective measures, especially for economically weaker sections, outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and the homeless, who are at risk due to the lack of adequate shelter and resources. These states include Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

The Commission, in its letter to the chief secretaries of 11 states, has called for the provisioning of shelters, supply of relief materials, amendment of working hours and availability of standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses. NHRC has also asked these states to submit action taken reports to protect the lives of those vulnerable to heat waves as per existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to states to mitigate the impact of heat waves.