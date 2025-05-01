Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

NHRC Urges 11 States to Act Swiftly Against Heatwave Risks

May 1, 2025
NHRC Urges 11 States to Act Swiftly Against Heatwave Risks

In view of the heatwaves during the summer in various parts of the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked 11 states to take immediate preemptive measures to protect the vulnerable people. The Commission said that states need to take protective measures, especially for economically weaker sections, outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and the homeless, who are at risk due to the lack of adequate shelter and resources. These states include Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

The Commission, in its letter to the chief secretaries of 11 states, has called for the provisioning of shelters, supply of relief materials, amendment of working hours and availability of standard procedures for treating heat-related illnesses. NHRC has also asked these states to submit action taken reports to protect the lives of those vulnerable to heat waves as per existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to states to mitigate the impact of heat waves.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

World Stands with India in Fight Against Terrorism: HM Amit Shah

May 1, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

वक़्फ़ संसोधन कानून के विरोध मे लाईट बंद का देश भर में व्यापक असर

May 1, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Leaders across party lines welcome decision to include caste enumeration in upcoming census

Apr 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

World Stands with India in Fight Against Terrorism: HM Amit Shah

1 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NHRC Urges 11 States to Act Swiftly Against Heatwave Risks

1 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Collections Hit Record ₹2.37 Lakh Crore in April, Up 12.6% YoY

1 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauthorised Hajj pilgrims

1 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!