NHRC seeks detail report on Integrated Child Development Scheme in Jharkhand

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that according to a survey in 159 blocks of Jharkhand, 55 per cent of beneficiaries did not get supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

NHRC has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand and the Secretary of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, calling for a detailed report on the matter within six weeks.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the Right to Food. It said, Right to Food is one of the basic human rights which the state is duty bound to protect.