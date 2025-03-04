NHRC orders on-spot probe into Nepali student’s alleged suicide at KIIT University

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed an on-spot inquiry into the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at the Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University in Odisha. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Commission has directed the Registrar (Law) and two other officers from the Investigation Department to proceed to the University for the on-sport inquiry and submit a report by the 10th of this month. The Nepali girl student had allegedly faced harassment in the University and her complaints were unheard by the University authorities contributing to her suicide on the night of the 16th of last month.

