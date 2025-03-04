Maharashtra: Abu Azmi withdraws his remarks on Aurangzeb

AMN

Maharashtra State President of the Samajwadi Party and MLA, Abu Azmi, has retracted his statement praising the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, which had sparked widespread controversy across the state and caused a huge uproar in both houses of the Maharashtra legislature. In a video posted on ‘X’, Mr Azmi clarified that his statement was based on the writings of historians and that it had been distorted and exaggerated.

He subsequently withdrew his remarks. Mr Azmi called for no further disruption in the legislature, emphasising that many important issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra were still pending. He also underscored his respect for all great personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who treated people of all faiths equally.

Both houses of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned for the day following a major uproar by the treasury benches, who demanded the resignation of Abu Azmi over his remark made yesterday outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, BJP lashed out at INDIA block members over their statements glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and Congress leaders Rashid Alvi and Udit Raj raising strong objections to the glorification of a ruler who killed his brothers and imprisoned his father. He said, glorifying the emperor who killed his family members and tortured Sikh gurus, for vote bank politics, is insane.

Mr Trivedi referred to specific historical events involving Aurangzeb where he gave orders for the demolition of Hindu temples. The BJP spokesperson questioned that is this not a cruel mockery of the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He further asked the Samajwadi Party and Congress why they were trying to spread hatred in the society.