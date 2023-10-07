NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government over deaths of patients at two State-run hospitals

BY VINIT WAHI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra over the death of several patients in two State-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts, within twenty-four hours. As reported, the patients have allegedly died in these hospitals due to a lack of medical help and a shortage of essential medicines.

Calling the incident a violation of human rights relating to the life and health of the victims due to negligence by public authorities, the Commission issued a notice to authorities.

“The detailed report should include the status of the infrastructure along with the requisite and present strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in the government-run hospitals as well as the status of the medicines and diagnostic facilities available for the patients,” the Commission said in the notice.

On Wednesday, the Bombay HC High Court requested information from the state government on the matter after taking suo motu notice of the fatalities in state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

On Friday, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor requested information on the states financial allotment for health from Attorney General Birendra Saraf. The court ruled that the explanations for the fatalities, including a lack of staff and medication, could not be accepted. They said it would be difficult to get into such a situation if it were real. Saraf stated that he would provide the court with some first information.

During the morning session, Advocate Mohit Khanna presented a letter in which he earnestly requested the bench to consider taking suo motu cognizance of the “exceptional occurrences” related to the well-being of citizens that transpired between September 30 and October 3, expressing his concern with a heavy heart.