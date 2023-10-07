इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 01:52:21      انڈین آواز

NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government over deaths of patients at two State-run hospitals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY VINIT WAHI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra over the death of several patients in two State-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts, within twenty-four hours. As reported, the patients have allegedly died in these hospitals due to a lack of medical help and a shortage of essential medicines.

Calling the incident a violation of human rights relating to the life and health of the victims due to negligence by public authorities, the Commission issued a notice to authorities.

As Nanded hospital death toll rises to 31, another Maharashtra hospital reports 18 deaths
“The detailed report should include the status of the infrastructure along with the requisite and present strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in the government-run hospitals as well as the status of the medicines and diagnostic facilities available for the patients,” the Commission said in the notice.

On Wednesday, the Bombay HC High Court requested information from the state government on the matter after taking suo motu notice of the fatalities in state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

On Friday, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor requested information on the states financial allotment for health from Attorney General Birendra Saraf. The court ruled that the explanations for the fatalities, including a lack of staff and medication, could not be accepted. They said it would be difficult to get into such a situation if it were real. Saraf stated that he would provide the court with some first information.

During the morning session, Advocate Mohit Khanna presented a letter in which he earnestly requested the bench to consider taking suo motu cognizance of the “exceptional occurrences” related to the well-being of citizens that transpired between September 30 and October 3, expressing his concern with a heavy heart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

آزادانہ اور شفاف انتخابات کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر راجیو کمار کی ہدایت

اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر سی ای سی راجیو کمار نے، کمیشن کے مشاہدین ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

@Powered By: Logicsart