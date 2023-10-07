Telangana Govt launches “CM’s Breakfast Scheme” for all school children

AMN

The Telangana State government launched the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme” for all school children studying in government schools besides, those being run by the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) yesterday.

State IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao shared the breakfast with the students while launching the Scheme at the government high school in Hyderabad. Addressing a gathering the State Minister said, the Scheme will benefit over 23 lakh students in over 27 thousand government and Panchayati Raj schools across the State.

He added the implementation of the scheme will incur an expenditure of over 400 crore rupees annually. Mr Rao stated that the scheme will address the issues of malnutrition among the children, besides improving the enrolment of students in the schools. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao also launched the scheme at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raviryala village of Rangareddy district. He said that the Scheme was a revolutionary step in improving the nutritional standards of the students.

The nutritious breakfast will be served every morning 45 minutes before the commencement of the classes.