इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 12:21:54      انڈین آواز

Telangana Govt launches “CM’s Breakfast Scheme” for all school children

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Telangana State government launched the “Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme” for all school children studying in government schools besides, those being run by the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) yesterday.

State IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao shared the breakfast with the students while launching the Scheme at the government high school in Hyderabad. Addressing a gathering the State Minister said, the Scheme will benefit over 23 lakh students in over 27 thousand government and Panchayati Raj schools across the State. 

He added the implementation of the scheme will incur an expenditure of over 400 crore rupees annually. Mr Rao stated that the scheme will address the issues of malnutrition among the children, besides improving the enrolment of students in the schools. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao also launched the scheme at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raviryala village of Rangareddy district. He said that the Scheme was a revolutionary step in improving the nutritional standards of the students.

The nutritious breakfast will be served every morning 45 minutes before the commencement of the classes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

این آئی اے کی طرف سے منعقدہ، دہشت گردی کی روک تھام سے متعلق ایک دو روزہ کانفرنس اختتام پذیر

نئی دلّی میں کَل قومی تحقیقاتی ایجنسی این آئی اے کی طرف سے من ...

بھارتی فضائیہ، کسی بھی واقعے سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار ہے: ساگر سنگھ راوت

جموں وکشمیر میں کَل، بھارتی فضائیہ کے 91 ویں یوم تاسیس سے پہلے ...

آزادانہ اور شفاف انتخابات کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر راجیو کمار کی ہدایت

اعلیٰ انتخابی کمشنر سی ای سی راجیو کمار نے، کمیشن کے مشاہدین ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart