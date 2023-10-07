J&K: LG Sinha interacts with artisans, craftspeople

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with Artisans and Craftspeople led by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The craftspersons shared their experience at GI Mahotsav where a diverse range of GI products from across the country are on display to give a boost to unique creative traditions and to exploit their export potential.

The Lt Governor expressed his deep appreciation to gifted artists for their exceptional contributions to preserving and enriching country’s cultural and artistic heritage.