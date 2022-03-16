New Zealand to welcome the world back as tourism restarts

AMN/ WEB DESK

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern today said, her nation is ready to welcome the world back with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions. Under the new timeline, tourists from Australia will be able to visit from 12th of April and tourists from other visa-waiver countries can visit from 1st May.

Tourists from non-waiver countries including India and China will need to wait unless they already have valid visitor visas. Tourists must be vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before leaving their home country and again after arriving in New Zealand.

International tourism used to account for about 20 percent of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5 percent of GDP. New Zealand is renowned for its beautiful scenery and adrenalin-inducing adventure tourism. The announcement comes as a timely boost to ski fields trying to plan for the upcoming Southern Hemisphere winter