New Zealand facing worst of its coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said the country appears to be over the worst of its coronavirus outbreak but it is no time to let up on strict lockdown measures.

The country recorded just 17 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,366. There were also four new deaths, the worst day yet on that measure, bringing the total number of deaths to nine. New Zealand lawmakers will decide early next week what will happen after an initial four-week lockdown ends on April 22.