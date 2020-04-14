UN General Assembly meetings scheduled for next few months postponed

WEB DESK

The UN General Assembly meetings scheduled for the next few months have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A senior official of the UN said the Member States are holding discussions on how to proceed with the high-level annual UNGA session in September.

Earlier this month, President of the 74th session of UN General Assembly (PGA) Tijjani Muhammad-Bande had decided to postpone the GA meetings scheduled for April and May ‘in light of the d guidance severely limiting in-person meetings, as a result of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.’

All in-person meetings of General Assembly mandated processes, scheduled to be held between April 17 and the end of May also stand cancelled.