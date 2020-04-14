Haftar forces rains rockets on the Libya capital

WEB DESK

The forces of Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar rained rockets on the capital Tripoli early Tuesday after being ousted by government loyalists from a string of towns to its west.

Several homes were hit around Mitiga airbase in the eastern suburbs, the capital’s functioning airport. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The UN-recognised Government of National Unity, which has been battling an offensive against the capital for just over a year, accused Haftar’s forces of taking revenge against Tripoli’s civilian population following their losses on Monday.

On Monday, the unity government recaptured the coastal cities of Sorman and Sabratha and several inland towns.

Libya has suffered almost a decade of conflict since longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 uprising backed by several Western powers.

The UN says hundreds of people have been killed and more than 200,000 displaced since Haftar launched his battle for Tripoli which quickly ground to a bloody stalemate.