New Lockdown Guidelines Ignore Suffering Masses: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) issued the following statement today (on April 15, 2020) on the new lockdown guidelines:

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India finds that the fresh guidelines issued by the government of India on April 15, 2020, after extending the lockdown till May 3, totally ignores the suffering masses especially the migrant labour and daily wage-earners including para-medical staff in private hospitals. Mere lip service that no one be denied wages is not going to yield any desired result and boost any entrepreneur big or small to get engaged in business activities.

The Party feels that the 20-point guidelines issued by the government do not consider at all the problem of migrant workers and their inability to fetch food and other essential goods. The government should have extended all necessary help, including monetary one as done in most other countries so that both the workers including daily wage-earners and MSMEs get confidence to re-start normal life and work which are the most essential for the country at this time of grave crisis to fight COVID-19 successfully.

The government should immediately ensure adequate financial support for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) so that the rural poor get work and timely payments.

The government must without any further delay declare a financial package, provide adequate medical equipment for protection and treatment, help states in getting adequate food supplies to distribute through PDS free to all needed. The Party demands the government to take all such necessary steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people due to lockdowns.

