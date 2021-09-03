Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2021 07:08:18      انڈین آواز

New Development Bank approves Bangladesh as a new member

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The New Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS ((Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries in 2015 has approved Bangladesh as its new member. The NDB Board of Governors initiated the negotiation to expand its membership in 2020. It has now approved the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Bangladesh as its first new member countries.

Minister of Finance of Bangladesh A H M Mustafa Kamal said that Membership of Bangladesh to NDB has paved way for a new partnership at a momentous time of 50th anniversary of its independence. He said that the membership in the NDB is an important step forward in meeting the development vision of Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

After approval of the Board, the country is required to complete its domestic processes and deposit the instrument of accession.

Since the beginning of its operations, NDB has approved about 80 projects totaling a portfolio of USD 30 billion. Projects in areas such as transport, water and sanitation, clean energy, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure and urban development are within the scope of the Bank, said a press release of the bank.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Eagerly awaiting for the start of the second half of IPL: Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' star batsman Shreyas Iyer , who was out of action in the first half of th ...

Pukhraj Gill and Manu Gandas hold joint first-round lead at Golconda Masters

Hyderabad Ludhiana’s Pukhraj Singh Gill and Gurugram’s Manu Gandas struck scores of seven-under 64 to h ...

Golf: Teen pro Jahanvi, amateur Sneha tied for the lead at 7th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenage pro Jahanvi Bakshi and amateur Sneha Singh were tied for the lead after at the en ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz