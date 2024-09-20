New Delhi rejects media report on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine

New Delhi has rejected the Reuters media report on the diversion of Indian defense exports to Ukraine. In response to media queries, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the Ministry has seen the report and considers it speculative and misleading. He said that it implies violations by India where none exist, and therefore, it is inaccurate and mischievous.

Mr. Jaiswal said India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations regarding the export of military and dual-use items. He said that India conducts its defense exports while taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications.