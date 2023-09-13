New Delhi G-20 declaration bring about good omen for women

By ANDALIB AKHTER

While the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 is seen as a big diplomatic triumph for India, it has also brought a good omen for the women across the world.

The G20 declaration underlined enhancing economic and social empowerment of women, bridging the gender digital divide, driving gender inclusive climate action, securing women’s food security, nutrition and well-being and creation of a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women.

NEW DELHI G20 has made women’s empowerment a key feature of its declaration.

During its presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies, India assumed leadership of the G20 Empower Alliance, an initiative devoted to advancing reforms related to women’s social and economic rights and their inclusion got priority in decision making.

In fact India’s G20 Presidency has shifted the focus for the first time from women’s development to women-led development. In a historic achievement for gender equality, women empowerment and women-led development, the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration 2023 has incorporated the Chair’s Statement which was adopted at the G20 Ministerial Conference for Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar last month.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration 2023 focuses on Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action and Securing Women’s Food Security, Nutrition and Well-Being.

Most importantly, the Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency.

This commitment by G20 Leaders is truly a reflection of Prime Minister’s consistent support for gender parity and gender equity which has helped G20 countries reach this milestone. Women and Child Development Ministry in a statement said, India’s collective and unwavering dedication to championing ‘Gender Equality and Empowering All Women and Girls’ has now secured a firm place within the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration 2023. G20, under the Indian Presidency, has been inspired by the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi of an Amritkaal where Nari Shakti (women power) is celebrated in all spheres of the economy and society.

The G20 declaration underlined enhancing economic and social empowerment of women, bridging the gender digital divide, driving gender inclusive climate action, securing women’s food security, nutrition and well-being and creation of a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women.

Such reforms range from enhancing financial inclusion, expanding opportunities for quality and gainful employment, fostering education and skills development, especially in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and promoting women’s leadership.

THE GENDER equality-related paragraph in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is in alignment with the Saudi 2030 Vision that has specific targets for gender inclusion and empowerment, Dr Miznah Alomair, Head of Delegation, W20 Saudi told The Indian Express.

Dr Alomair, who has extensive teaching experience and is a published scholar in the field of leadership studies with focus on women leadership, youth leadership, and peace leadership, was recently appointed to head the Saudi delegation for the W20 engagement group.

Most importantly, the Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency. This commitment by G20 Leaders is truly a reflection of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s consistent support for gender parity and gender equity which has helped G20 countries reach this milestone.

India’s collective and unwavering dedication to championing ‘Gender Equality and Empowering All Women and Girls’ has now secured a firm place within the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration 2023. This would not have been possible without the active involvement and support of G20 leaders, delegates, speakers and representatives from G20 countries and guest countries viz. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, USA, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Oman and UAE, through the course of the Indian Presidency, across the W20 engagement group.