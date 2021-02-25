New bi-weekly train connecting New Jalpaiguri with Dhaka to operate from March 26

AMN/ WEB DESK

Another passenger train service is all set to roll out on 26th of March between India and Bangladesh with an aim to strengthen the friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

After a two day-long meeting of the Railway officials of India and Bangladesh, Katihar Divisional Railway Manager Ravinder Verma stated that the new train will connect New Jalpaiguri of West Bengal and Dhaka Cantonment in Bangladesh. DRM, Paksey Sahidul Islam from Bangladesh and DRM, Sealdah Sailender Singh were present in the meeting.

The new bi-weekly train will depart on Mondays and Thursdays from NJP and Tuesdays and Fridays from Dhaka. It will have 10 coaches including two AC coaches, six Sleeper Cars and two Chair Cars.

There will be two immigration checkpoints, one at NJP and the other at Dhaka Cantonment. The name of the train and ticket fare will be decided later. The train is also expected to be a major boost to tourism as NJP is well connected with all important cities of the country.