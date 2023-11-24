इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 11:00:20      انڈین آواز

Netherlands: Geert Wilders registers victory in elections

Published On:

AMN

Far-right politician Geert Wilders has surprised much of Europe as his Freedom party won the most seats in the most recent Dutch elections. With nearly all votes counted, Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) has won 37 seats out of 150 in the lower house of parliament. This is more than double (17) the party had won at the last election.

Wilders is now poised to start working on forming a coalition but the process could be challenging and take months. After the exit poll results, which predicted 35 seats for PVV, Wilders’ said he wanted to adhere to the constitution and is already working towards forming a coalition.

Wilders, who has been an MP since 1998 and lives under police protection for his anti immigrants stance, said he would curtail an asylum tsunami and ensure the Dutch get their country back.

