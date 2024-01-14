Netanyahu says no one can halt Israel’s war against Hamas, including the world court

WEB DESK

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said no one can halt Israel’s war against Hamas, including the world court. Netanyahu spoke after the International Court of Justice at The Hague held two days of hearings on South Africa’s allegations that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

These charges have been rejected by Israel terming libelous and hypocritical. South Africa asked the court to order Israel to halt its air and ground offensive in an interim step.

Israel has been under growing international pressure to end the war but Israel argues that ending the war means victory for Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel continued bombardments in the Gaza Strip, vowing to press ahead with its offensive to destroy Hamas as the war approaches the 100-day mark.

Netanyahu and his Army chief, Herzl Halevi, said that they have no immediate plans to allow the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza. Fighting in the northern half has been scaled back, with forces now focusing on the southern city of Khan Younis.