Canada to impose cap on international students to address housing crisis

AMN / WEB DESK

Canada is considering a cap on the number of international students allowed to live in the country. According to media reports, Immigration Minister Marc Miller made this announcement amid a growing housing affordability crisis.

Canada depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been ramping up annual immigration. The Housing crisis has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students fueling demand for homes just as inflation has slowed construction.

Official data show there were more than eight lakh foreign students with active visas in 2022, up from 2,75,000 in 2012.