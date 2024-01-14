US delivered private message to Iran about Houthi attacks: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said the US delivered a private message to Iran about the Houthis in Yemen after the US carried out a second strike on the group. The US said its latest strike was a follow-on action targeting radar.



However, Iran denied involvement in attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea. Tehran is suspected of supplying weapons to the Houthis and the US says Iranian intelligence is critical to enabling them to target ships.

Joint UK-US airstrikes had targeted nearly 30 Houthi positions on Friday.