Nepal President Election: Election Commission of Nepal submits final results of House of Representatives

AMN WEB DESK

Election Commission of Nepalsubmitted final results of House of Representatives’ elections to the President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu today. The President thanked all including the Election Commission, security bodies, stakeholders and voters for conclusion of fair and successful elections.

Through the election held on November 20, a total of 825 people’s representatives were elected, out of this, 275 people were elected under the House of Representative and 550 were elected under the Provincial Assembly. Women’s participation in the House of Representative is 33.10 percent, and 36.36 percent in the Provincial Assembly. The EC’s office-bearers are scheduled to present a report along with the results of Provincial Assembly polls to the chief of all seven provinces on 17 December. Names of elected members of House of Representatives and Province Assembly would be published in Nepal Gazette soon.