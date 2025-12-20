Nepal: Newly created party CPN organises public assembly in Kathmandu 

AMN/ WEB DESK

The newly created party CPN, formed by the merger of 10 leftist parties, organised a public assembly in Kathmandu on Saturday. With 75 days to go for the 5 March elections, political parties have started campaigning in public. Addressing the public assembly near Bhrikutimandap, Joint Coordinator of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) and former Prime Minister, Madhav Kumar Nepal, appealed to the public to grant his party a majority in the elections to promote good governance and social justice.

He asserted that the party would contribute to eliminating corruption from the nation while addressing previous shortcomings. He guaranteed that if the citizens provide the NCP with a majority in the forthcoming elections, his party will meet the expectations of the people. He stressed that years before the Gen Z protest that shook Nepal, leaders of CPN had advocated the current aspirations of Gen Z youths, like establishing good governance, eradicating corruption, and opposing the trend of imposing restrictions on social media.