NASA loses contact with Mars probe MAVEN

The US space agency NASA has lost contact with the Mars probe MAVEN. No regular data had been received for around two weeks. The orbiter, which has been studying the Martian atmosphere since 2014, stopped sending regular data, though a brief signal fragment suggests the probe may have unexpectedly rotated out of its correct alignment. NASA continues its extensive exploration of the Red Planet through its other active missions, including the Mars Odyssey and Mars Reconnaissance orbiters, as well as the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers currently operating on the planet’s surface.