Russian ballistic missile strikes port infrastructure in Odesa

Dec 20, 2025

A Russian ballistic missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa killed 8 people and wounded 27 others yesterday, marking a deadly escalation as Ukrainian forces launched long-range drone strikes deep into Russian-controlled territory. Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported that a civilian bus was at the epicentre of the blast, while fires swept through a parking lot filled with trucks and passenger vehicles. In counter-operation, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that its drones successfully hit the Russian warship ‘Okhotnik’ and a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil field, operated by Lukoil, in the Caspian Sea. The overnight offensive also included a strike on a radar system in the Krasnosilske area of occupied Crimea, highlighting Ukraine’s expanding reach against Russian military and energy assets.

