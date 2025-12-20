The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges restraint ahead of Bangladesh February polls

Dec 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on all stakeholders in Bangladesh to exercise restraint, reduce tensions and refrain from violence as the country moves toward parliamentary elections scheduled for February. Condemning the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, the UN chief urged Bangladeshi authorities to carry out a prompt, impartial investigation in line with international human rights standards.

The Secretary General’s message was conveyed during a regular briefing at UN Headquarters. Reports of arson and violence have emerged from several districts of the country following Hadi’s death, which sparked nationwide protests. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government has written to Meta, seeking action against Facebook content that allegedly incites violence and aims to disrupt the electoral process.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Newly created party CPN organises public assembly in Kathmandu 

Dec 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NASA loses contact with Mars probe MAVEN

Dec 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian ballistic missile strikes port infrastructure in Odesa

Dec 20, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN chief urges restraint ahead of Bangladesh February polls

20 December 2025 9:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN Media

Press Club of India Condemns Attacks on Bangladeshi Media

20 December 2025 9:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Newly created party CPN organises public assembly in Kathmandu 

20 December 2025 9:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NASA loses contact with Mars probe MAVEN

20 December 2025 9:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments