UN chief urges restraint ahead of Bangladesh February polls

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on all stakeholders in Bangladesh to exercise restraint, reduce tensions and refrain from violence as the country moves toward parliamentary elections scheduled for February. Condemning the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, the UN chief urged Bangladeshi authorities to carry out a prompt, impartial investigation in line with international human rights standards.

The Secretary General’s message was conveyed during a regular briefing at UN Headquarters. Reports of arson and violence have emerged from several districts of the country following Hadi’s death, which sparked nationwide protests. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government has written to Meta, seeking action against Facebook content that allegedly incites violence and aims to disrupt the electoral process.