Nepal: Clashes erupt in Katmandu as political demonstrations turn violent

Published On:

AMN

Kathmandu Valley witnessed two demonstrations in the Balkhu and Tinkune areas of the city with clashes between demonstrators of the two groups. Durga Parsai, a medical practitioner, led a group for  ‘Saving the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizen Campaign’  in the Balkhu area while the CPN-UML’s youth wing staged their protest in Tinkune.

Both demonstrations are politically charged, with the Parsai group advocating for the protection of nation, nationalism, religion, and culture. In contrast, the CPN-UML’s youth wing was protesting against corruption and anarchy. These demonstrations were seen as a reflection of the political tension between two prominent figures – Mahesh Basnet of the CPN-UML and Durga Prasain, a former UML member who was expelled from the party in February.

Demonstrators from both groups pelted stones at each other in the Balkhu area after which police had to intervene. Parsai supporters tried to enter the prohibited area in Maitighar Mandala at which police had to fire tear gas canisters and water cannons to disperse the crowd. 

Both groups initially planned to hold their demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala, but the District administration advised them to opt for different locations due to fears of a potential clash.

