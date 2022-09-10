Nepal: 2 people killed and 11 missing in the flood and landslide

WEB DESK

At least two people were killed and 11 are missing in the flood and landslide related incidents in the Bangabagad area of Darchula district of Nepal that borders India. The incessant rainfall since yesterday resulted in flooding of the Lasku and Mahakali River.

Darchula District Police Office said some people were pulled out from the landmass, immediately after the landslide. Over a dozen houses have been swept by the flood in Khalanga, the district headquarter. A few vehicles were also swept away in the flood, which caused permanent damage to a suspension and a concrete bridge. Search and rescue operation is currently underway.