Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Negative COVID report must for those coming to Delhi from 5 states; details here

Travellers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh will need to carry a negative RT-PCR report in order to be allowed entry into Delhi

Amid a fresh spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, the Delhi government has decided to update the travel guidelines.

According to new guideline, those arriving from the worst-affected states would have to carry a negative Covid-19 report. The latest advisory will come into effect from February 26.

At present, it has been decided that the new travel norms will stay in force till March 15. However, the situation will be reviewed, and the decision of the travel norms may be extended. The new guidelines say that travellers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh will need to carry a negative RT-PCR report in order to be allowed entry into Delhi. These five states, especially Maharashtra have witnessed a sharp surge in Covid cases in the last 15 days. In fact, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned that if the situation doesn’t improve, the state is likely to see yet another corona lockdown.

Delhi is the second state after Karnataka to revise the interstate travel guidelines. Last week, Karnataka had issued said that those travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala would require to carry mandatory negative RT-PCR with them. In August last year, as part of the ‘Unlock’ rules, Karnataka had eased the inter-state movement. State capital Bengaluru has an outbreak of Covid cases in various housing societies. While both state and Centre have been urging people of maintaining the mask discipline, the ground reality is very different. A smaller number of people are seen wearing masks. Those who wear the face covers do so to avoid fines.

SPORTS

3 Indians boxers open their campaign on winning note at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Jyoti Guli ...

Golf Seasoned M Dharma and local Anshul Patel share lead at Glade One Masters 2021

AMN / Ahmedabad Seasoned M Dharma ( Bengaluru) and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel shot scores of three ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

