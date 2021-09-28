NCW launches Training, Capacity Building Program For Women In Dairy Farming

AMN

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched Country-Wide Training and Capacity Building Program For Women In Dairy Farming. NCW is collaborating with Agricultural Universities Across India to train women associated with Dairy Farming and Allied activities.

NCW aims to help women farmers and SHGs through scientific training and practical ideas to effectively conduct extension activities in dairy farming sector. Launching the first project women SHG groups at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar in Haryana, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that financial independence is key to women empowerment.

Ms Sharma said this will empower rural women and make them financially independent. She said, the National Commission for Women has been working to help women reach their full potential.