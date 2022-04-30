FreeCurrencyRates.com

NCB seizes 50 Kg heroin from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, arrests one person

The Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB has seized 50 Kilogram heroin from Shaheen Bagh area of Jamia Nagar in Delhi and arrested one person. Briefing reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Deputy Director-General of NCB Sanjay Kumar Singh said, the team has seized 50 Kilograms of heroin, 47 Kilograms of narcotics and 30 lakh rupees cash.

He said, the NCB suspects that the money seized was received through Hawala channels. Mr Singh said, these international syndicates have been smuggling goods to India through maritime as well as land border routes.

