National Press Day 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Media’s Role in Democracy

PCI Chairperson Stresses Integrity in Journalism

VINIT WAHI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan participated in the National Press Day 2025 celebrations held in New Delhi today. The programme was also attended by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India (PCI).

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vaishnaw underlined the vital role played by the press in strengthening India’s democratic framework. He noted that, on the occasion of National Press Day, a special lecture was organised focusing on countering misinformation and reinforcing the credibility of news media. The Minister extended his greetings to journalists and all members of the media fraternity for their continued contribution to the nation.

In her address, PCI Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai recalled that National Press Day marks the establishment of the Press Council of India, which began functioning as the moral watchdog of the press on this day. She emphasised that the Council has consistently worked to uphold both press freedom and high standards of journalism since its inception.

Justice Desai also highlighted the values essential to journalism, noting that the profession demands unwavering integrity, perseverance, and a commitment to factual reporting. She remarked that journalism is not just a career but a quest for truth, requiring courage and responsibility from those who practice it.