National Press Day Observed to Celebrate Free and Responsible Journalism

Journalist Report Interview. New Broadcasting Reporter. Journalism And Press

Kusha Jeena

Today is the National Press Day, the Day is observed every year on 16th November to celebrate the role of a free and responsible press. The day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India, which began its operations on this day in 1966. Since its inception, the Council has functioned as an independent moral watchdog, working to uphold high standards of journalism and protect the press from external influence and threats.

This year’s theme focuses on safeguarding press credibility amidst rising misinformation, highlighting the growing importance of accurate and ethical reporting. National Press Day serves as a reminder of the crucial role the press plays in strengthening the country’s democracy.

Since its formation, the Press Council of India has worked diligently to uphold press freedom, maintain journalistic standards, and address the challenges confronting the media. The day not only celebrates the achievements of the press but also reinforces the responsibility it bears in building a more informed and transparent society, ensuring that the future of journalism remains strong, free, and responsible.