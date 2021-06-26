At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%

The country continues to register significant decline in active caseloads and fresh cases of COVID-19. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said more than 64 thousand patients have recovered from Covid and over 48 thousand new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload presently comprises 1.97 per cent of the cumulative positive cases and it is continuously declining. The country has registered a decline of over 17 thousand active cases in the last 24 hours.

The country is also witnessing a declining trend in the weekly and daily positivity rate. India’s weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.97 per cent and daily positivity rate is at 2.79 per cent. This is the 19th consecutive day when the country has reported a daily positivity rate below 5 per cent.

India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 44th consecutive day. A total of 64,818 patients have recovered from corona virus disease within 24 hours. The recovery rate has reached 96.72 per cent in the country. Over two crore 91 lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease so far.

The country has registered a total of 48 thousand 698 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry has said, a total of one thousand 183 deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over three lakh 94 thousand across the country.

India has administered over 31 crore 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses to the beneficiaries so far.

Meanwhile, testing capacities have been ramped up in the country for early detection of COVID-19. Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 17 lakh 45 thousand Covid tests were conducted on Friday.

So far, over 40 crore 18 lakh tests have been conducted in the country.

Swimmer; Sajan Prakash qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to make the 'A' qualifying time for the ...

Manu, Saurabh win 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team silver at Shooting World Cup

By Harpal Singh Bedi Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary lost to the Russian pair of Vitalina Batsarashkina ...

Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the s ...

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

