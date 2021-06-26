National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%

AMN

The country continues to register significant decline in active caseloads and fresh cases of COVID-19. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said more than 64 thousand patients have recovered from Covid and over 48 thousand new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload presently comprises 1.97 per cent of the cumulative positive cases and it is continuously declining. The country has registered a decline of over 17 thousand active cases in the last 24 hours.

The country is also witnessing a declining trend in the weekly and daily positivity rate. India’s weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.97 per cent and daily positivity rate is at 2.79 per cent. This is the 19th consecutive day when the country has reported a daily positivity rate below 5 per cent.

India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 44th consecutive day. A total of 64,818 patients have recovered from corona virus disease within 24 hours. The recovery rate has reached 96.72 per cent in the country. Over two crore 91 lakh patients have already been recovered from this infectious disease so far.

The country has registered a total of 48 thousand 698 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry has said, a total of one thousand 183 deaths have been reported in the country within 24 hours, taking the toll to over three lakh 94 thousand across the country.

India has administered over 31 crore 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses to the beneficiaries so far.

Meanwhile, testing capacities have been ramped up in the country for early detection of COVID-19. Indian Council of Medical Research has informed that over 17 lakh 45 thousand Covid tests were conducted on Friday.

So far, over 40 crore 18 lakh tests have been conducted in the country.