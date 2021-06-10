Nagaland State BJP President Temjen Imna Along lauds PM’s announcement on free vaccination and free ration

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nagaland State BJP President and Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along has termed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on free vaccination for all states and UTs and free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November as a historic moment for the people of the country including Nagaland.

Addressing media persons today at his official residence in Kohima, Minister Along said, this magnanimous gesture will go down to the ends of history as one of the most kind hearted Prime Ministers and a very assertive government knowing the impact of Coronavirus pandemic and its toll on the people. He said such a package will be a relief to 800 millions of people especially those living in the villages and people living below poverty line who are struggling with their daily earnings during this time of pandemic.

He said vaccines are for all and it will go a long way to cover the whole country to be vaccinated by the end of this year. Along said, fast track implementations are happening and the Centre has taken things under its control where vaccines will be distributed speedily, impeccably and it will help in vaccinating the people in the fight against the pandemic.