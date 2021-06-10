Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jun 2021 02:06:24      انڈین آواز

Nagaland State BJP President Temjen Imna Along lauds PM’s announcement on free vaccination and free ration

Nagaland State BJP President and Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along has termed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on free vaccination for all states and UTs and free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November as a historic moment for the people of the country including Nagaland.

Addressing media persons today at his official residence in Kohima, Minister Along said, this magnanimous gesture will go down to the ends of history as one of the most kind hearted Prime Ministers and a very assertive government knowing the impact of Coronavirus pandemic and its toll on the people. He said such a package will be a relief to 800 millions of people especially those living in the villages and people living below poverty line who are struggling with their daily earnings during this time of pandemic.

He said vaccines are for all and it will go a long way to cover the whole country to be vaccinated by the end of this year. Along said, fast track implementations are happening and the Centre has taken things under its control where vaccines will be distributed speedily, impeccably and it will help in vaccinating the people in the fight against the pandemic.

SPORTS

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

Virender Sehwag launches cricket website CRICURU

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI CRICURU - India’s first cricket coaching website for promising young player ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

